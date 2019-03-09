The call on the president to resign follows an exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni that reveals the existence of a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia that trains at the Osu Castle, until 2013, the seat of government.

"It has also come to our attention that the Minority in Parliament have called on the President to resign on the basis of this co-called 'undercover documentary,'" the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told the press on Friday.

"We find the call not only childish, but preposterous. It is a vain attempt to spin, for political advantage, the contents of the documentary, which, as all Ghanaians have seen, does not, in fact, prove anything close to a militia operating in the heart of the nation," he added.

According to him, the move by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs is to divert attention from the leaked tape of the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

"It must be clear to all Ghanaians that, as usual, the NDC is merely trying to use this so-called undercover documentary as a hook to divert attention from the horrendous revelations of the Ofosu Ampofo tape. The least said about the Minority press conference the better," he said.