In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Iddrisu questioned when the EC discovered that the nation will need a new voters' register for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election.

“Since when has it gone so bad that it cannot be used for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2020 in Ghana."

The EC is pushing for a new register, citing obsolete Biometric Verification Devices and a report by IT consultants urging the commission to change the register.

On the report of the IT consultant, Mr Iddrisu said the EC has been requested to submit a copy of the report to parliament but they are yet to do so.

“We said ‘share with us your IT consultant’s report in order that we make an informed decision’ [but] she never availed that report even to the committee of Parliament as I speak,” he said.

Although parliament has approved the budget of the EC to compile a new voters' register, the minority noted that his size of the house did not participate in the decision making.