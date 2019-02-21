According to the Minority, public confidence in the EC has waned since Madam Jean Mensa was appointed Electoral Commissioner.

Contributing to a statement on the implementation of ROPAA, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the EC Chair has poorly handled certain important issues.

He further criticised the EC’s data Centre, registration of new persons who turn 18 and the implementation of ROPAA.

The Peoples Representation Amendment Act known as ROPAA is the law passed to allow Ghanaian citizens living abroad to vote in general elections.

“The Electoral Commissioner must up her game or else we will call for her head… My faith in the Electoral Commission is waning,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

According to him, the EC is well financed by the government and so cannot give any excuse for not adequately delivering.

“Mr. Speaker, they don’t have any challenges. That is why I am saying that she must up her game. The date system of the Electoral Commission cannot even conduct district assembly elections.”

“We should even have an Electoral Commission which makes it mandatory that on daily basis, Ghanaians can walk to them, when they attain 18, to register for the purpose of voting,” the Minority Leader added.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been strong critics of the EC Chair since she was appointed to the post.

Addressing journalists last year, the NDC said Madam Jean Mensa is unfit to be EC Chair, insisting she has strong ties with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also described the appointment as “shocking”, while accusing President Akufo-Addo of appointing a politically biased person to head the EC.