They will storm the Headquarters to demand justice for the seven victims who were shot by masked men reportedly from National Security last week.

The Minority will begin their march from 2pm and demand that the Inspector General of Police and the top security brass to bring the perpetrators to book.

Last week, seven people believed to be supporters of the NDC were shot at the La-Bawalashie Presby Park and at the residence of the parliamentary candidate of the NDC, Delali Brempong.

These attacks have received country-wide condemnation from civil society organisations and the clergy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has also condemned the violence and has called on the security officials to investigate the incident.