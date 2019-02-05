After Madam Alhassan's introduction for the administration of oath of office by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak caught the attention of the Speaker to announce the Minority's boycott of the exercise.

Muntaka who doubles as the Asawase MP stated that because of the security challenges that were encountered during the by-elections, the NDC will not be part of the exercise on the floor of the House.

"Our side of the House cannot be here to witness this wearing-in," he said.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan replaced her husband as the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency after winning the by-election held on Thursday, January 31, in Accra.

Madam Alhassan, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, was the second wife of the late MP Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

She polled 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Her closest challenger, Kwasi Delali Brempong of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 30.52 per cent while William Kofi Dowokpor of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 0.58 and 0.10 per cent respectively.

The conduct of the polls was marred by a shooting incident at the residence of one of the aspirants, Brempong; which resulted in injuries to 7 persons and an assault on an observer at one of the polling stations.

Meanwhile, the NDC MPs will march to the Ghana Police headquarters over the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings.

They will storm the police headquarters to demand justice for the seven victims who were shot by masked men reportedly from National Security last week.

The Minority will begin their march from 2pm and demand that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the top security brass to bring the perpetrators to book.