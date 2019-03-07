According to him, the country will save about GH¢1 billion from the four high profile cases which are currently in court.

He said: "A number of you have called and sent messages about prosecutions, but His Excellency the president is a human rights activist, he is a lawyer of outstanding stature and he wants us to go through the process of prosecution and not the process of persecution."

The MP, addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region said alleged corrupt officials in the NDC government will be prosecuted very soon.

"So, what we’re going to do is that all cases that we actually campaigned on are being investigated. Some of them are in court and they are major cases.

"If we succeed in these four cases, the nation will benefit in not less than GHS1 billion. We’re currently in court in respect of the NCA, SSNIT, MASLOC and COCOBOD and I can assure all of you that in the next few weeks, many more cases will come," he added.

He noted that the government will only keep Ghanaians in "suspense" and wait for their "appetite to be whet when we [AG] move to court in respect of the other cases that will follow."

Listen to the AG below: