According to him, there are no strong state institutions to be able to hold the government accountable adding that state institutions tasked to fight corruption are weak because they have not been tooled to effectively fight the menace.

Martin Amidu complained over lack of cooperation of government appointees in providing him with evidence to prosecute "corrupt" officials.

Parliament passed a law in November in 2017 to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a specialized agency to investigate specific cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector implicated in corrupt practices.

Several months on, the office is yet to be fully effective.

Speaking at the National Audit Forum organised by the Ghana Audit Service, frustrated Martin Amidu said his office lacks the resources to deliver.

He warned that the office will not be able to fully discharge its duties if the situation is not addressed soon.

"I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organize that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense," he said.

But Alban Bagbin, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the Martin Amidu could become frustrated and "likely to quit".

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "Amidu is a clean gentleman serving his nation.

"He doesn't have the tool to work with and the space. Knowing Martin, he is likely to quit because he would not be there to soil his reputation and he’s not looking for comfort at all."