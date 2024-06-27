ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Most of the information Okudzeto Ablakwa gets comes from NPP members – Fiifi Kwetey

Evans Annang

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has disclosed that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are tired of the rampant corruption in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey
Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

He revealed that the information in the recent exposes by the NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was provided by members of the ruling party.

Recommended articles

He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to build a consensus and rally behind the NDC to vote out the NPP from office.

He expressed gratitude for their courage and commitment to transparency, acknowledging that their efforts have contributed significantly to holding the government accountable for its actions.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Fiifi Kwetey
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Fiifi Kwetey Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that regardless of our differences, the common love we have for our country should unite us at all moments… I remember during the recent June 4, in my speech, I actually saluted a lot of patriots who are in the NPP. Who in the midst of all these difficulties, continue to do a lot of patriotic duties.

“I can tell you, for example, a lot of the scandals, which my good brother MP for North Tongu [is working on]. A lot of information coming up is from patriots of NPP. Who are simply sick and tired of what’s going on. I can tell you, they do it in the interest of our country.”

He emphasised, “There are still good people in the NPP. The plan should be to be able to have a coalition of genuine Ghanaian patriots.

“Unfortunately, for those who are in charge of NPP today, the level of patriotism is so low, that is why first they need to lose. The country must unite to make sure that they are punished, and prosecuted, to be an example to even NDC in the future.

“You cannot take a country, misgovern it, lie to that country and do the kind of levels of corruption we have seen in the last couple of 8 years,” he mentioned to host Bernard Avle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has hinted that he intends to take the "HandsOfOurHotels" demo to the Central Region of Ghana.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Mahama

NDC will go into the 2024 elections with its own referee - Mahama

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Stop the comedy and jokes; Ghanaians are suffering – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Andy Appiah-Kubi

MPs who fail to attend Parliament should not be paid — Andy Appiah-Kubi

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Stop holding yourself as NPP candidate for Walewale — Tamale High Court to Mahama