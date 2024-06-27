Most of the information Okudzeto Ablakwa gets comes from NPP members – Fiifi Kwetey

He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to build a consensus and rally behind the NDC to vote out the NPP from office.

He expressed gratitude for their courage and commitment to transparency, acknowledging that their efforts have contributed significantly to holding the government accountable for its actions.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that regardless of our differences, the common love we have for our country should unite us at all moments… I remember during the recent June 4, in my speech, I actually saluted a lot of patriots who are in the NPP. Who in the midst of all these difficulties, continue to do a lot of patriotic duties.

“I can tell you, for example, a lot of the scandals, which my good brother MP for North Tongu [is working on]. A lot of information coming up is from patriots of NPP. Who are simply sick and tired of what’s going on. I can tell you, they do it in the interest of our country.”

He emphasised, “There are still good people in the NPP. The plan should be to be able to have a coalition of genuine Ghanaian patriots.

“Unfortunately, for those who are in charge of NPP today, the level of patriotism is so low, that is why first they need to lose. The country must unite to make sure that they are punished, and prosecuted, to be an example to even NDC in the future.

“You cannot take a country, misgovern it, lie to that country and do the kind of levels of corruption we have seen in the last couple of 8 years,” he mentioned to host Bernard Avle.

ADVERTISEMENT