The MPs are pushing for their salaries to be pegged with that of Appeals Court judges according to a report by starrfm.com.gh.

The move for the increase in salaries and end of service benefits for MPs is being pushed and defended by both the Minority and Majority Leaders of the House - Haruna Iddrisu and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The salary of parliamentarians is currently in the region of GHC14,000 per month and according to Citi News sources, the MPs have tabled an increase between GHS 21,000 to GHS 24,000.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday, the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu noted that since 2016 MPs have not had their salaries reviewed upwards unlike other public sector workers.

He opined that the public ought to consider the nature of MPs’ jobs.

Mr. Iddrisu further stated that there is no security of tenure for the job of an MP.

“It is important that the public appreciates that for our job, there is no security of tenure… At the end of four years, [an MP] has to be entitled to it [better emoluments],” he argued.

“What we need to do is to carry the public along. There are many of you who comment as if MPs are not deserving of it [better emoluments],” the Minority Leader added.

On his part, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also said a possible retirement benefits scheme for MPs is under consideration.

The President is meant to approve the ex-gratia of MPs and the other Article 71 office holders while Parliament approves that of the Executive.