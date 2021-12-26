MPs caught on camera fighting in Parliament must be prosecuted — OccupyGhana

The pressure group in a statement said in less than 12 months, the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic had abandoned even pretexts of good and democratic behaviour and was competing with itself for the designation as the worst group of MPs that Ghana had had the misfortune of electing in its entire history of electing MPs.

It demanded the prosecution of the MPs who were involved in the fight that brought proceedings to an abrupt end.

It said MPs caught on camera engaging in the violence on the floor of the House should be made to face the law.

"We disagree. None of the immunities granted by the Constitution to MPs in articles 115 to 120 covers crimes committed anywhere, including the floor of Parliament. Specifically, MPs' immunity in Article 116 is specifically limited to 'any matter or thing brought by him in or before Parliament by petition, bill, motion or otherwise.

"There is no possible interpretation of this immunity that will cover the crimes we saw them commit on TV," OccupyGhana noted.

Article 122 of the Constitution, which provides that acts that obstruct or impede Parliament or affront its dignity constitute contempt of Parliament, did not distinguish between MPs and non-MPs.

"Article 123 then provides that even the exercise by Parliament of the power to punish for contempt 'shall not be a bar to the institution of proceedings under the Criminal Law'," it said.