He said the president won't be appointing Members of Parliament who lost their seats in the December 7 polls as Ministers in his second term.

This disclosure comes as the President Akufo-Addo prepares to name his first batch of nominees this week.

In a report by Accra based Daily Graphic, Eugene Arhin is reported to have said the president will also cut down his ministerial appointments in his second term.

“The ministers and deputy ministers to be appointed will be a blend of new and old members of the president’s last government. They will be national in character and the ministries will reinforce his focus for the second term – accelerate job and wealth creation, strengthen the private sector and see to the rapid development of the country,” Eugene Arhin said.

Earlier, the government announced its first tranche of appointments at the Jubilee House.

A statement from the Presidency said Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Nana Bediatuo Asante have been retained as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the President, respectively.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Also, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin stays as the Director of Communications, with Brigadier-General Emmanuel Okyere keeping his position as National Security Advisor.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu have been appointed as the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

Other appointments include Sam Ellis as Director of Personnel and Isaac Owusu-Mensah as Director of Research.