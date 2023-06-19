My case can be heard everyday but I will still win Assin North - Gyakye Quayson

“If they want, they can do so by giving me a bed to sleep in the court to enable me to attend the court but the New Patriotic Party will lose the by-elections,” he said.

“They can further give me a chamber to sleep in the court but Assin North will fall to me,'' he noted.

Mr Quayson who is also the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) candidate for the Assin North by-election slated for June 27, 2023, made these comments in reaction to the court's decision to hear his perjury case daily.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM he said “They can share money ahead of the by-election but the people will vote against them.”

“I want to even disguise myself and collect some of the money and distribute it to the chiefs and people of the area,” he added.

He commented on developmental efforts which are claimed to be the government’s move to woo the people of the constituency.

He noted that the people of the area deserve development and so if the government is bringing it because of the by-election there is nothing wrong with it.

The perjury and forgery trial against James Gyakye Quayson will be heard on a day-to-day basis beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the High Court ruled.