My children are back because Ghana is better than the UK – Chairman Wontumi

Wontumi confidently argued, “I always say Ghana is better than London. If I say so, am I a joker, or is this a joking platform that I would say such things?”

He contended, “Ghana is better than London. My children are in Ghana here because Ghana is more enjoyable than London.”

Wontumi highlighted Ghana’s progress, mentioning initiatives like free education and Planting for Food and Jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these efforts had led to decreased food prices, with tomatoes now costing Ghc5.

Pulse Ghana

He insisted, “Because of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, foodstuffs are now cheap. Tomatoes are now GHS 5. Pepper, plantains, and meat are not cheap in our markets.”

“If you have now adopted a vegetarian diet, then you’re not spending a lot. As a vegetarian, you can eat pawpaw leaves, kontomire, and cassava leaves; it’s okay for you.”

“You are spreading NDC propaganda. If not for that, you wouldn’t say you can’t even buy meat,” Chairman Wontumi responded.

ADVERTISEMENT