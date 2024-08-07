ADVERTISEMENT
My children are back because Ghana is better than the UK – Chairman Wontumi

Evans Annang

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has sparked a lively debate with his recent statements declaring Ghana a more enjoyable place than the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkommo at Abusua FM, Wontumi disclosed that he has relocated his children to Ghana, citing the country’s enjoyable environment and lower cost of living.

Wontumi confidently argued, “I always say Ghana is better than London. If I say so, am I a joker, or is this a joking platform that I would say such things?”

He contended, “Ghana is better than London. My children are in Ghana here because Ghana is more enjoyable than London.”

Wontumi highlighted Ghana’s progress, mentioning initiatives like free education and Planting for Food and Jobs.

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi Pulse Ghana

He insisted, “Because of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, foodstuffs are now cheap. Tomatoes are now GHS 5. Pepper, plantains, and meat are not cheap in our markets.”

“If you have now adopted a vegetarian diet, then you’re not spending a lot. As a vegetarian, you can eat pawpaw leaves, kontomire, and cassava leaves; it’s okay for you.”

“You are spreading NDC propaganda. If not for that, you wouldn’t say you can’t even buy meat,” Chairman Wontumi responded.

Wontumi pointed out that food had become so affordable he could eat Ghc10.00 worth of gari and beans, to his satisfaction.

Evans Annang

