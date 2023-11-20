My dismissal from the NPP is a waste of time – Hopeson Adorye

Mr. Adorye said the dismissal will encourage him to work hard to ensure that Kyerematen wins the 2024 presidential elections.

“…This is a waste of time for a general secretary to issue this kind of letter, everybody is aware that once you support a different candidate apart from the party’s candidate, you forfeit your membership,” he said.

“So when you forfeit your membership, what is the use for you to come and write and put it out, I don’t think it is worth it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know where this orchestration is coming from. I am their headache. This will encourage me more. I am going to work hard to make sure Alan Kyerematen becomes the next president of Ghana,” Adorye added.

Pulse Ghana

Adorye and three others have been dismissed from the party for publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected 2024 presidential candidate of the party.

The other affected members are former general secretary Nana Ohene Ntow, former communications director Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and former MP for Madina Boniface Abubakar Saddique.