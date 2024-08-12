My govt will recover every stolen money under NPP - Mahama assures Ghanaians

Speaking at the NDC’s Youth Manifesto launch on Monday, August 12, Mahama emphasised, “We are at the lowest point in our national life, and we need to make big changes for the future we want.”

He criticised the current administration, stating, “The situation for young people has become increasingly troubling. Unemployment is high, leaving many of you without hope or direction. Every day seems worse for most young people, while a few people misuse our resources. This cannot continue! We shall recover every stolen money!”

Mahama also expressed concerns about Ghana’s education system, which he believes is failing under the NPP.

He remarked, “Our neighbourhoods are dirty, and rising public debt has exacerbated hardships. This has led to a deep sense of hopelessness. I understand your frustration and fears. We cannot give up now.”

He called for voters to support his candidacy, pledging, “I am committed to creating a brighter future for you. I am taking your vote and support as a commitment I am making to you that I have a responsibility to God and to you.”

Mahama expressed his excitement about working alongside Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, stating, “Please vote and put your trust in us.”