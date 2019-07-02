According to her, the late husband rejected the offer three times because the family wanted to always have a private life.

"He [Kwesi Amissah-Arthur] himself did not want to take the job as the running mate of the president and three times he refused the offer. It was the fourth occasion that he agreed and he agreed after we had gone into much prayer and we were convinced that, that is what the Lord wanted him to do," Matilda Amissah-Arthur said.

Speaking on Citi TV, she said "As a family, we also did not want him to take it…. We are a very private family and therefore we didn’t want to come to the limelight and knowing especially the kind of politics were do here in Ghana, as a family we didn’t want it."

She added that Amissah-Arthur was a technocrat and not a mainstream politician.

"My husband was not a mainstream politician. He was a technocrat. Yes, he belonged to the NDC, he was a Vice President for the NDC but he was first and foremost a technocrat who did his work and did it well. Unfortunately, the position of the Vice President, whether you like it or not, is one that doesn’t come to the forefront… At that time, politics was not really at it was today," she noted.