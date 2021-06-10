RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP has the country at heart; Ghanaians are confident - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said Ghanaians have more confidence in the ruling New Patriotic Party than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Yaw Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa Pulse Ghana

According to him, there is no political party in Ghana better at managing the economy than the ruling NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, considering their achievements so far.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "Nana Addo always does what is in the interest of Ghanaians. I believe that a lot of people have seen good works. If you compare the four years to the previous eight years or even in the whole 28 years of the fourth republic, that the NDC has had 15 years, you can tell that the work we have done is commendable. Ghanaians have realized that the NPP has the country at heart."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He has, therefore, advised Ghanaians not to pay attention to the needless politics by the NDC on corruption but rather focus on the collective fight against corruption especially the state institutions assigned to supervise and deal with the canker.

He noted that certain policies by the NPP on education, jobs, and infrastructure has given hope to Ghanaians.

