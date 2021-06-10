NPP has the country at heart; Ghanaians are confident - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "Nana Addo always does what is in the interest of Ghanaians. I believe that a lot of people have seen good works. If you compare the four years to the previous eight years or even in the whole 28 years of the fourth republic, that the NDC has had 15 years, you can tell that the work we have done is commendable. Ghanaians have realized that the NPP has the country at heart."