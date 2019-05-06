According to her, instead of building Universities and Senior High Schools like Mahama did, he [Nana Addo] has rather mastered in renaming existing ones after his family members.

She made the remarks while delivering a speech at a symposium organized by the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern region.

Maame Efua as she is affectionately called explained that "every leader must stand for something" and her assessment of the government over the past two years, reveals that Nana Addo as a leader stands for vigilantism, nepotism, broken promises, tyranny and abuse of public office.

She indicated that the President is insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

She promised the students of a better future when Mahama returns in the 2020 general elections.

She stressed that Mahama is the hope for a better future and therefore needs to be given another chance to continue the good works he was doing.