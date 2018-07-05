Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished all 3 competing Senior High Schools (SHS) well in the finals of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

In a tweet, Nana Akufo-Addo said that he looks forward to welcoming the winners of the final competition to the Jubilee House just as he did in 2017.

The 2018 finals is between West Africa Senior High School (WASS) from Accra who knocked out defending champions Prempeh College; Adisadel College from Central Region and St. Peter's Boys’ Senior High School from the Eastern Region.

The three finalists are battling for the grand prize of GHS70,000.

The 25-year-old academic contest has gained a huge following in the past couple of years, especially on social media.

Nana Akufo-Addo, in a tweet, wished the schools the best of luck in the competition.

His tweet read: “The very best of luck to WASS, St. Peters and ADISCO in today's #NSMQ final. It has been an enthralling competition, thus far, and I look forward to welcoming the winners to Jubilee House, as I did last year with Prempeh College. #NSMQ2018”