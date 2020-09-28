He hailed him for keeping his promises to the people of the Western North Region.

Okatakyire Kwasi Bumangama II commended the government's implementation of several projects that include; hand pollination, introducing slashing machines for pruning, and cutting off diseased cocoa trees.

Sefwi-Wiawso – Paramount Chief

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme at Sefwi Wiawso, he said "Nana Addo has brought abroad to Ghana and Sefwi Wiawso. Thank you, Nana."

"11,564 hectares of swollen shot affected farms in the Western North and Eastern Regions have undergone treatment and planted with cocoa, plantain, and other economic plants.

"Out of the total number of affected farmland, 7,358 have fully recuperated," he stated.