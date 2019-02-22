According to him, the introduction of Invisible Forces, Delta Forces, Bolga Bull Dogs among others belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) brought about the vigilantism.

Nana Addo in his State of the Nation's Address on Thursday in Parliament said the two main parties [NDC and NPP] should meet to discuss the issue of party militias.

He said "I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism. The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting.

"If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter. Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups.

"What was tolerated over the years cannot and must not be accepted anymore. We must not take our peace and security for granted--- not for a moment. Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us if we were to compromise our peace and stability. I will not permit that to occur under my watch."

In reaction to the President's proposed solution, Mahama in an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold said although the proposal was "good", it was "too simplistic... "It needs time and should be structured properly."

"The two parties alone can’t deal with this issue. The vigilantes are embedded in the security services and so if you said we should disband it must involve other stakeholders", Mahama said.

He stated "He [Nana Addo] should take the initiative" because "it was the introduction of Akufo-Addo’s Bolga Bull Dogs among others that brought about the vigilantism."

Mahama added: "It will take other stakeholders like the Peace Council to disband this. NPP and NDC alone can’t dissolve it. We should find a way of delisting them from the National Security".