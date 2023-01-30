Nana Addo sacked Charlotte Osei over flimsy and contrived reasons — Mahama

According to him, Africa needs to build stronger institutions to address institutional and political decay.

He commended civil society organizations (CSOs) in Africa on the continent for holding governments accountable.

He said "In many cases, as is the case in Ghana, there have been overt efforts by the government to weaken these institutions and bend them to its will" and used Charlotte Osei as an example.

"A case in point was the ouster of the then-Chairperson of Ghana's Electoral Commission and two other senior officials by the President of Ghana over clearly flimsy and contrived reasons," he added.

Petition against Charlotte Osei

Some concerned workers of the EC in July 2017 petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against Charlotte Osei.

They accused Osei of taking unilateral decisions without recourse to the appropriate departments of the EC, even her deputies.