Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly today


  Published:
play

President Akufo-Addo is set to address the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, 26 September 2018.

The President will attend the event in the company of a highly-powered delegations, including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and some officials from the Presidency.

READ ALSO: Self-appraisal: I've created resilient, robust economy for Ghanaians - Nana Addo

He is expected to deliver a speech on topics surrounding Ghana health and education sectors, as well human rights protection.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

He will also speak on his agenda of building Ghana Beyond Aid and also the need to change the negative narrative about Africa.

The 73rd session of the UNGA began on Tuesday, with the various world leaders converging to discuss a series of bilateral talks.

READ ALSO:  Political Violence: IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

The event is being organised on the theme: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global leadership and shared responsibility for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies”.

