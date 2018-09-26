Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly today

news

President Akufo-Addo is set to address the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, 26 September 2018.

The President will attend the event in the company of a highly-powered delegations, including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and some officials from the Presidency.

He is expected to deliver a speech on topics surrounding Ghana health and education sectors, as well human rights protection.

He will also speak on his agenda of building Ghana Beyond Aid and also the need to change the negative narrative about Africa.

The 73rd session of the UNGA began on Tuesday, with the various world leaders converging to discuss a series of bilateral talks.

The event is being organised on the theme: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global leadership and shared responsibility for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies”.