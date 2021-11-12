The daughter of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings made the passionate appeal to the NDC national executives at the one year anniversary of her late dad on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Nana Konadu is an integral part of NDC;lets bring her back - Zanetor to NDC
Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, has issued an appeal to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to extend an olive branch to his mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
According to Zanetor, the NDC needs everyone on board to win the 2024 elections, and it must start with her mother rejoining the party.
“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive....”
“... On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she opined.
The first daughter of the charismatic former president also thanked the NDC party and executives for being there for her family when Jerry John Rawlings passed.
“And I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.
“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged,” she added.
Meanwhile, responding to the call by the Klottey Korle MP, journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson said the onus is on Nana Konadu, the former First Lady since no one from the NDC sacked her from the party.
“It’s unfortunate this has come at a time we’re commemorating the old man’s first anniversary. But I think that Nana Konadu walked out of the party on her own volition and if the late president couldn’t stop her, who else can bring her back. She walked out on her own and if she decides to walk back into the party I don’t think that anybody will stop her. So rather she should have a tête-à-tête with her mother and ask the mother to eat a humble pie and come back,”Mr. Ephson said.
