Nana Konadu is an integral part of NDC;lets bring her back - Zanetor to NDC

According to Zanetor, the NDC needs everyone on board to win the 2024 elections, and it must start with her mother rejoining the party.

“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive....”

“... On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she opined.

The first daughter of the charismatic former president also thanked the NDC party and executives for being there for her family when Jerry John Rawlings passed.

“And I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.

“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged,” she added.

Meanwhile, responding to the call by the Klottey Korle MP, journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson said the onus is on Nana Konadu, the former First Lady since no one from the NDC sacked her from the party.