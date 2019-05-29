According to her, "Following consultations with my mentors, advisors, party executives, constituents of Adenta and after a lot of self reflection, I have taken a resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for the Adentan Parliamentary Seat on the ticket of the NDC."

She said she took the decision to contest after paying a courtesy call on the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama.

In a post on Facebook, she said "Today I paid a courtesy call on His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Former President of our dear country, and my former boss to officially inform him of my intentions and to solicit his counsel. In His statement to my team and I, he welcomed my decision and acknowledged the need to elect strong, opinionated candidates who would appeal to the general electorate during the 2020 elections."

On the part of Mahama, he said the overall vision of the NDC, is to recapture power in 2020 and restore hope to millions of Ghanaians.

"However, we cannot deny the uphill task it will be to regain our majority status in Parliament. In this regard it is essential to elect the right candidates who can effectively handle the task of winning back the seats lost during the 2016 elections.

He recounted his initial dialogues with me prior to my appointment as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection under his administration, and thanked me for my good work and relentless efforts in keeping true to the principles of social democracy.