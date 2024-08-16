ADVERTISEMENT
NAPO is arrogant and disrespectful – Mahama

Evans Annang

Former President John Mahama has voiced concerns over remarks made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP presidential running mate, regarding some of Ghana's former heads of state.

Adding arrogant NAPO to bad candidate Bawumia crashes NPP's campaign - Buabeng Asamoah

During an engagement in the Adaklu Constituency, Mahama criticised Prempeh’s reference to the late President Atta-Mills as "that one who died," labelling it "disrespectful and insulting."

“He said Rawlings, and he said Kufuor, and somehow he even forgot Professor Mills's name, and then he said, “That one who died”. I mean, how can you talk like this? Very disrespectful, very insulting. Arrogance is like pregnancy. Whatever you do, it will come out,” he said.

Mahama also noted that despite the Asantehene’s advice for humility, Prempeh continues to make "disrespectful" comments about past leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah.

“The running mate for NPP, when they went and introduced him to Otumfuo. Otumfuo said we brought you up because you are part of the Manhyia Palace, and we know we brought you up well, but we hear you are arrogant.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“We hope that you prove people wrong. As soon as he left there, not up to three hours, he went and said, “That your Kwame Nkrumah.” That is a very disrespectful thing to say about the founder of this nation, and especially a founder who is no longer alive.

On July 9, 2024, during his unveiling as the running mate to the NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Prempeh elevated President Akufo-Addo above Dr Kwame Nkrumah in terms of developmental achievements.

Evans Annang

