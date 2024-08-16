NAPO is arrogant and disrespectful – Mahama

“He said Rawlings, and he said Kufuor, and somehow he even forgot Professor Mills's name, and then he said, “That one who died”. I mean, how can you talk like this? Very disrespectful, very insulting. Arrogance is like pregnancy. Whatever you do, it will come out,” he said.

Mahama also noted that despite the Asantehene’s advice for humility, Prempeh continues to make "disrespectful" comments about past leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah.

“The running mate for NPP, when they went and introduced him to Otumfuo. Otumfuo said we brought you up because you are part of the Manhyia Palace, and we know we brought you up well, but we hear you are arrogant.

Pulse Ghana

“We hope that you prove people wrong. As soon as he left there, not up to three hours, he went and said, “That your Kwame Nkrumah.” That is a very disrespectful thing to say about the founder of this nation, and especially a founder who is no longer alive.

“You can insult me because I can respond because I am alive, but in our tradition, you don't say evil things about the dead. You don't disrespect the dead because they are not alive to respond to you,” the former president added.