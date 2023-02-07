NDC Council of Elders resolves impasse over the appointment of Minority caucus leadership

The Council said it has implored the MPs to accept the decision of the party leadership and work with the newly appointed leadership of the caucus which was discussed with representatives of the petitioners who fully appreciated the stance of the Council and offered to communicate the same to the petitioners.

It advised the leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency, accelerate work on the draft framework of rules to guide decisions relating to matters such as the appointment of parliamentary leadership of the party.

The NDC of Elders Council indicated that it regrets the media altercations that took place in the aftermath of the leadership changes and the failure of the protagonists to resort to the internal grievance resolution mechanisms of the party to address their concerns.

It also acknowledged the leadership and sterling achievements of the outgoing leaders of the NDC caucus namely, Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi, and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak who have raised the profile of the NDC minority caucus and demonstrated that the NDC has the men and women capable of turning the fortunes of Ghanaians around.

It said their efforts have contributed to reassuring Ghanaians that the NDC party is ready to assume power and rescue the nation from the depths of despair and desperation.