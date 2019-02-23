Some delegates who turned up to vote could not find their names in the register.

Pulse.com.gh understands that only 89 registered branches out of 92 are available at the polling station.

Chairman for the constituency, Michael Tetteh told the media that they were waiting for National Executives of the NDC to visit the Constituency and resolve the issue.

He said he submitted register of 92 branches but only 89 have been brought for the elections.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Goosie Tanoh and Prof Joshua Alabi, two of the seven aspirants in the election, have so far filed protest.