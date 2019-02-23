Mr Mahama secured 33 votes out of the total 42 votes at the head office.

Sylvester Mensah polled four votes while Goosie Tanoh got two votes.

In addition, Alban Bagbin and Professor Joshua Alabi recorded one vote each.

Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed and Ekwow Spio Garbrah recored no votes at the NDC head office.

