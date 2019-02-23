According to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, there is no playing field in the election, echoing the position of six other candidates who are vying for the position with Mr Mahama.

"It's clear to me that the entire NDC Presidential race has been made to favour one candidate," he sad on Citi FM's "The Big Issue."

He added: "I don't think that it's been an even playing field in the NDC Presidential race, this thing has been skewed and cooked foe John Mahama to come out victorious."

The NDC is voting today to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

About 260,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Seven people are vying for the sole ticket to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls.

They are Mr Goosie Tanoh, a businessman, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies and Mr Alban Sumanu Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Education and Trade, Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman.