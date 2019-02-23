As voting starts in all 275 constituencies across the country in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race, the menace of vote influencing is rearing its ugly head.

Pulse.com.gh has seen photos of food packs branded with image of John Mahama, one of the seven aspirants in the NDC flagbearership contest.

Speaking on Joy news, Ambassador Ohene Agyekum, a John Mahama campaign coordinator, admitted his camp was providing delegates food and transportation.

"We are offering them a little bit of incentives; transportation, food," he said.

According to him, it was only fair to do so to encourage them to come out and vote.