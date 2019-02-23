About 260,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Seven people are vying for the sole ticket to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls.

They are Mr Goosie Tanoh, a businessman, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies and Mr Alban Sumanu Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Education and Trade, Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama is widely tipped by political watchers to cruise to victory.

All arrangements have been concluded with the Electoral Commission of Ghana who they have tasked to supervise the elections, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, briefed the media.

He added that special arrangements have also been made by the party in areas where there is a curfew, noting that those areas are expected to close poll earlier than expected.

He also said all security arrangements have been left with the Ghana police to handle.

"Our election and security committees have also met with the Inspector General Of Police to design the security details for the election processes," the General Secretary said.

"However, we recommend that all Police Officers who will be deployed to man the polling centers should be from the districts," he said.

"Also they should have their names and service numbers boldly seen on their uniforms," he added.