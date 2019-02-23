In a tweet, the ex-president said the polls must be conducted "with dignity, transparency and fairness."

The NDC is voting today to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

About 260,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Seven people are vying for the sole ticket to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls.

They are Mr Goosie Tanoh, a businessman, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies and Mr Alban Sumanu Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Education and Trade, Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman.