NDC has deviated from its founding principles & abandoned the grassroots – Dan Abodakpi

According to Myjoyonline.com, the former MP for Keta constituency blamed the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election to the neglect of the grassroots.

“Participation as we thought from the beginning of the revolution was that, it should be inclusive; that the mass of our people from whom power is derived must not only be policy takers but must be involved in policy evolution from the grassroot.”

READ ALSO: MTTD to deploy automated traffic policing system to reduce road accidents

“It is unfortunate that even though we are the originators of that idea (formation of Unit Committees) our party today is not firmly rooted at the unit or branch level. We have become a huge elephant, not the NPP elephant. A huge elephant standing on clay feet,” he said.

Mr. Abodakpi urged the NDC to return to its founding ideologies of probity, accountability and participatory democracy if the party should be taken seriously and given power again.

“I’m sure if I ask my colleague from Tema Central that I want to visit her branches today, the branches will be there in name but not really there. So is the case in my Keta Constituency, so it is the case everywhere and that explains the reason why victory will be beckoning us in 2020 and come to the finishing line; that victory will be taken from our hands” Mr. Abodakpi said.