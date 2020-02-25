According to him, Dr. Bawumia was the Achilles' heel of the NDC with his proficient presentation in economic matters.

"What the Vice President is doing is to explain issues. Obviously, we know who is doing entertainment in this country. We are waiting for your [NDC] Vice President who will be running with your candidate. Nobody in NDC can match up to the prowess of Dr. Bawumia," Awal Mohammed said on Kingdom TV.

Awal Mohammed

He emphasized that, "the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections are going to be determined by facts and that the NPP stands tall when it comes to achievements notwithstanding the fact that they have been in government less than three years as against NDC's eight years of Mills-Mahama administration."

He stressed that the NDC is struggling to get a person within the party to counter the economic analysis of the Vice President.

He, therefore, asked the NDC to desist from propaganda and wake up to the reality and present their running mate for the next general election.