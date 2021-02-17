According to him, the NDC is bluffing and cannot suspend him.

The NDC suspended Anyidoho after two registered members complained about his conduct and petitioned the party.

In a statement signed by the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, it noted that the petitions have been referred to the Party's disciplinary Committee for further action.

READ MORE: NDC suspends Koku Anyidoho

"You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct," the statement noted.

But Anyidoho said he is innocent and has not done anything to warrant a suspension from the NDC.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Anyidoho said "Nothing has happened to me in the NDC...I have not received any letter of suspension. I am saying that they are bluffing...I am saying that the NDC belongs to all of us. As I speak to you today, let me state equivocally that nobody can push me out of the NDC. Let anybody dare to push me out of the NDC and we will see what will happen."

"God forbid that through me, Koku Anyidoho that the NDC will be destroyed. In the same vein, God forbid that I, Koku Anyidoho will do something to destroy Ghana’s democracy. I work for this Republic, I work for this nation and my membership of the NDC is not in doubt," he added.