He said the opposition party has the best policies and interventions for them.

Speaking at Gomoa Nyanyaano in the Central Region, the former president said a new NDC administration will end the wanton hijacking of premix fuel by party officials as it’s being seen under the NPP administration.

He lamented the current practice under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo where New Patriotic Party officials have usurped the responsibilities of the landing beach committees established by the NDC, and are distributing premix fuel, outboard motors and other fishing inputs, in a partisan manner.

“It came to light recently that an NPP party executive had taken over and was selling outboard motors. But how can a party person be selling out outboard motors?” he wondered.

John Mahama

He also promised the establishment of a local salt factory which will boost the local economy and give employment to the youth of the area.

“The salt industry will be boosted in Gomoa Nyanyano. After we have set up the salt factory, it is the youth of this area who will get employment,” he assured.