The campaign was launched in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Dubbed “2020 door-to-door campaign for John Dramani Mahama”, the campaign is geared towards ensuring unity and cohesion at the grassroots level.

It also forms part of the party’s implementation of the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Committee’s report.

The NDC hopes to be able to adequately educate electorates to fully understands the party’s policies ahead of the 2020 polls.

“I want to call on the old executives who lost their positions to join hands with us so that all of us can present a united front in capturing power from the NPP,” National Organiser of the NDC, Joshua Akamba said.

He advised party leaders to pay particular attention to members at the grassroots in order to attract more supporters to the NDC.

Also present at the launch were former National Organiser of NDC, Kofi Adams and the party’s aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Elikplim Akuru,

“Let us work hard to register this constituency in red, black, green and white colour of the NDC party as we cultivate the character of our leader and founder, Mr Jerry John Rawlings, to propagate the news about the party,” Mr. Adams urged.

On her part, Mrs. Akuru said “the time has come, not only to stop the NPP but also to stop the self-inflicted defeat of the NDC in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.”

The party executives urged supporters to rally behind flagbearer John Mahama to be able to wrest power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).