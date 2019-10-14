The Eastern Regional Communication Officer of the party, Darlas Ampomah Williams said work on various social intervention projects meant to transform the lives of Ghanaians has been halted since the exit of the previous government.

According to him, "There are about 200 projects that were left at various advanced stages of completion after the first term of His Excellency John Mahama, which have been left to rot" and the projects he said include hospitals, clinics, CHPS compounds, Community Day SHSs, other school projects, roads, rural electrification projects among others.

Abandoned E-block at Papaye

He said: "We can say that except for tribal and familial considerations motivating the continuation of the Kyebi town roads, all these projects we will demonstrate to you, have been left to rot.

"These include Nkawkaw to Abirem to Kade roads, Suhum to Asamankese to Oda roads and others. Most of these roads have been seized by armed robbers who attack commuters, especially at night."

Ampomah Williams noted: "Through the vision of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the Eastern Region benefited from the Community Day SHS project. Indeed, by December 2016, Nyanoa-Kwaobaa in the Upper West Akim District, Kwahu Fodoa in the Kwahu West Municipality, Maame Krobo in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, Akyem Takorasi in the Denkyembour District, Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District and Mem-Chemfre in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Community Day Senior High Schools were fully completed. All these schools have subsequently been populated with students."

Mahama weeps after visiting abandoned E-block

He stated that "Sadly, the remaining Community Day Schools at Osenase in the West Akim Municipality, Oborpah in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Apesua in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, Sekesua in the Upper Manya Krobo District among others, which were all at advanced completion stages, have all been abandoned by this government.

"The most unfortunate narrative is the current state of the Kwahu East District Hospital located at Abetifi. This is a project so dear to the hearts of Nananom and the people of Kwahuman, as currently, there are only two functional district hospitals serving the five Kwahu districts.

Saglemi Housing Project

"This Mahama's Abetifi Hospital, which was also designated to be a referral hospital for the entire enclave, has been abandoned since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office. The structures have started deteriorating and the place is gradually becoming a comfortable haven for reptiles and other dangerous animals. The current deteriorating state would be shown to you. These and much other health infrastructure have been abandoned by Nana Akufo-Addo."