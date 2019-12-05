He said per the abysmal and shambolic record of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC is likely to win the next election by an overwhelming 53% of the votes.

“The NDC is winning the elections and we know that for a fact. They used beautiful lies to capture power and the people have seen through them. We have been conducting our polls and everything shows Ghanaians want the NDC back.

” I know we are winning, If the current trend continues we could win with as much as 53% of the votes. Ghanaians need Mahama back to rescue this nation,” Mr. Adams who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Buem in the Oti region told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

He noted the road projects that are to be done by the government next year were projects that should have been completed in 2017.

” All the roads they are going to do next year were projects that should have been completed since 2017 if they had not stopped them. They stopped them and delayed only to come and say next year is year of roads”.