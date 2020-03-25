The Ashaiman MP, among other things, wanted the EC to confirm or deny if it procured the services of one "Dr. Ofori Adjei, an IT Consultant, and A. Akrofi, a Procurement Consultant."

"In case your answer to the above question is in the affirmative, my client would want you to con him the procurement of the services or the said consultants was done in accordance with PART VI — METHODS AND PROCEDURES TO PROCURE CONSULTANTS – OF THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT ACT, 2003 (ACT 663) (AS AN/ENDED)."

The MP in a lawsuit is seeking a declaration that the "refusal, failure or neglect of the [EC] to furnish the applicant with information on the matters specified" is a violation of his rights to information.

He said the refusal of the EC to grant his request is "a violation, a continuing violation and a threatened violation" of his right to information.

Ernest Henry Norgbey

The EC rejected a request by the NDC MP, Henry Norgbey for information on the procurement of services.

The Commission, in its reply, said, despite its willingness to provide the information requested, it is unable to release the same momentarily.

This is "because the fees and charges applicable are yet to be determined in accordance with the law."

Quoting one of the requirements, lawyers for the EC said, "An applicant seeking access to information under this Act shall pay the fees or charge approved by Parliament in accordance with the fees and charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009 (Act 793)."

Earlier, Norgbey described the electoral management body's response as bogus.