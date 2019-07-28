Kafui Augusta Takyi, who is seeking to become the party's parliamentary aspirant in the Afajato South constituency, reportedly filed her nomination in a wheelchair.

The aspirant, weeks ago, was said to be moving about freely but soon after she filed her nomination to contest in the primaries, she became paralyzed from her waist, citinewsroom reports.

It is unclear if the development was purely coincidental or she has been charmed by someone or her opponent.

Takyi is seeking to oust the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Ta.

Meanwhile, Vetting Committee of the NDC has approved 60 parliamentary aspirants to contest in the forthcoming primaries of the Party in the Volta Region