NDC Pillars of Ghana Cadres demand Ofori-Atta's arrest over $34.9m on car parts

The controversy erupted after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, disclosed that Ken Ofori-Atta was involved in a US$34.9 million (GH¢538 million) deal for the servicing of 307 ambulances.

He revealed that Ofori-Atta, in collaboration with former Minister of Health Kweku Agyemang-Manu, facilitated the payment to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited.

In an X post, Ablakwa stated that Ofori-Atta instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to release US$10 million, equivalent to GH¢120,711,000.

He disclosed that deeper parliamentary oversight through GIFMIS assessments also confirms that even before this US$34.9million scandalous Ken Ofori-Atta/Agyeman-Manu send-off package, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited has received a colossal GH¢115,342,573 in payments for shoddy servicing of the ambulances between 2020 and 2023.

He added that so far, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited alone will be making a mind-boggling GH¢653million from these ambulances.

The amount spent is alleged to be vastly higher than what would typically be expected for such items.

This discrepancy has raised serious concerns among the public and opposition parties, fueling accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

The Pillars of Ghana Cadres, a prominent group within the NDC known for their vocal stance on governmental transparency, in a statement issued by the Communications Director, Prince Henry, vehemently criticised the current administration for what they describe as a blatant misuse of state funds.

They argued that the expenditure is part of a larger pattern of fiscal irresponsibility and corruption under the current finance minister’s watch.

In their statement, the Cadres highlighted that the inflated cost of the ambulance spare parts is not only a breach of financial protocols but also a betrayal of the trust of Ghanaian taxpayers.

They called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable, emphasising that Ofori-Atta should be held directly accountable due to his role in approving the expenditure.

The controversy has intensified the ongoing political discourse about governance and accountability in Ghana.

Netizens have rallied behind the Cadres' call, urging for a swift and transparent investigation into the matter.

The call for Ofori-Atta's arrest marks a significant escalation in the political tensions surrounding the current administration.

In another expose, Ablakwa disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's two daughters are linked to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, the company at the centre of the alleged $34.9 million ambulance spare parts deal.

He shared new documents in an X post on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, suggesting that these documents suggest that Ghana Auto Group Limited received favours due to its relationship with the president’s daughters.

Ablakwa's latest revelation connects President Akufo-Addo's daughters to the deal, raising questions about the Finance Minister's quick approval of the deal and the first payment.