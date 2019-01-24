The NDC on Wednesday conducted a balloting exercise for the seven presidential aspirants who will be contesting to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful Alban Bagbin getting the number one spot.

Nurudeen Iddrisu picked the second position whiles Mahama picked the third spot.

Slyvester Mensah, Spio Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Joshua Alabi settling for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh spot respectively.

Alban Bagbin after the ballot said the number one spot makes him the chosen one to lead the NDC to victory in 2020.

"I picked the number one and everybody knows the number one means the first and the first means the highest and that's the best.

"I am very…very confident that’s the winning position. It's going to have an impact on the election. That's why it’s the winning position. It has a serious impact because if you are not the best you will never be the first," he said.