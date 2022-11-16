NDC race: My contenders have slept on the job as General Secretary — Fiifi Kwetey

"The fact that the NPP over the past six years has not only collapsed the economy but has also decayed the very morals of leadership does not mean the NDC is the same," the former Ketu South MP said.

Pulse Ghana

He said "My two colleagues, I am contesting, one of them was in charge of the elections as director of elections and the other was the deputy general secretary in charge of operations. So those two were clearly at the heart of the operations, and they failed in their jobs. They both slept on their job."

"One of them was even unable to ensure that the collation of results was done on time and so if you fail, you cannot blame the opponents for stealing the election," he added.

He noted that the only means for the NDC to win power and restore the economy of the country to its former glory was to first restore hope in the people through the party.

The NDC will elect its national executives on December 17, 2022, to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Three stalwarts of the NDC have declared their intentions to contest for the General Secretary position of the party to replace Asiedu Nketia with the high aim of ending 8 years of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).