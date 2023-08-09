NDC sacks Kumawu Women’s Organizer for supporting Alan Kyeremanten

According to her, her dismissal came shortly after the video of her declaration of support for Alan went viral during the Kumawu by-election.

She had told the whole world that though she was an NDC member if the NPP presented Alan as their flagbearer in the 2024 elections, she will gladly vote for him. She stated then that Alan had a vision that could save this country and give the teeming youth hope.

Akua Afriyie says she is now a floating voter having been served with a dismissal letter.

“I am currently not a member of the NDC or a member of the NPP but l am a strong supporter of Mr. Kyerematen.”

She has cautioned that if the NPP denies Mr Kyerematen the opportunity to lead the party, she Akua will simply stay clear of the 2024 elections.

Relatedly, Alan Kyeremanten has disclosed that he will get the NPP two million votes in the Ashanti Region if elected as flagbearer.

He said the party will need two million votes from the Ashanti Region alone in order to retain power during the 2024 elections and the person who could help the party to secure such votes is himself.

