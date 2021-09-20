NDC stalwart Ama Benyiwa Doe was my good friend - Nana Addo eulogises

The President in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 19, 2021, to eulogise the death said she [Ama Benyia Doe] was his colleague in Parliament, and also a good friend.

He said "I'm sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!"

She was born in 1950.

She was a member of parliament from 1992 until 2004, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Gomoa West constituency.

Ama was first elected into parliament during the December 1992 Ghanaian General Elections as a member of the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.

She won again in 2000 with 12,995 votes out of the 28,089 valid votes cast representing 46.30% against Benjamin Kojo Acquah, an NPP member who polled 11,248 votes, Kofi Amissah Essandoh, a CPP member who polled 2,468 votes and Muhammed M. Kassim, an NRP member who also polled 1,378 votes.

Ama was nominated by President Mills in January 2009 as the Central Regional Minister in Ghana. She held that position from 2009 to 2012. She was also a former member of the council of State.