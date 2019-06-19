The protest dubbed "Kum yen preko" which means "kill us now" will be staged at Odododiodio in Accra on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Members of the party to stage the protest include the Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, former Communications Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Ikudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur, Deputy National organiser of the NDC, CHief Biney and the Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Earlier, a group calling itself Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) said it will demonstrate against the government.

The group said "Ever since President Akufo-Addo ascended the Presidency, he and his government have pursued policies that have left many worse off and increasingly vulnerable.

"We note, among other things, the unbearable cost of living in the country occasioned by high cost of fuel, continuous depreciation of the cedi and skyrocketing prices of goods and services without a corresponding increase in wages."

According to the group, the gruesome murder of investigative journalist Hussein Ahmed-Suale, the harassment and intimidation of journalists like Joy FM's Manesseh Azuri, Star FM's Edward Adeti, Radio XYZ's Kwame Minka etc., as well as the gestapo shutdown of Radio Gold, Radio XYZ and other media organisations is an intimidating and silencing political opposition.