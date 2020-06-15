According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghanaians can visit the website, www.nppfailedpromises.com to fact check promises made by the Akufo-Addo government in 2016.

Ablakwa said a total of 631 promises were found in the 2016 NPP Manifesto but only 86 of them were found to have been delivered.

Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said the NDC relied on credible documents and data to arrive at its conclusion and it is far less than the 78% of the NPP projected itself to have achieved.

“We have discovered that the 631 promises that we listed, after thorough analysis, combing through documents, what they’ve told us in Parliament, ladies and gentleman, it will shock you to realize that only 86 out of this 631 promise that has been delivered. So the percentage achieved is 14%, not 78%,” he said.

The website presents detailed accounts and lists all the promises it has tracked the government to have made in its manifesto and those it has made after coming into power.