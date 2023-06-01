NDC will retain Assin North by-election — Global Info Analytics

"If you look at the recent polling that we did at Assin North as recent as April, there were signs of hope for the NDC to retain the seat in the sense that the sentiment of voters in the constituency doesn't seem to support the ruling party.

"If you look at voters who said the country was headed in the wrong direction, they were about 77 percent. Now, people who said that the standard of living has gotten worse in the last twelve months, were about 66 percent and then when you look at people who said they were not optimistic things will get better in the next twelve months, they were about 80 percent," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

However, the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will use the government machinery to ensure they win the Assin North seat in upcoming by-elections.

George Krobea Asante, a Deputy Communications Director of the party predicted victory for the NPP in the Assin North by-election following the annulment of the 2020 parliamentary election results in that constituency by the Supreme Court.